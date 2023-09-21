ESIC adds 19.88 lakh new members in July

New Delhi: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has added more than19.88 lakh new workers under its health insurance scheme ESI in July 2023. Data released by the Union Labour and Employment Ministry revealed this.

As per data, around 27,870 new establishments have been registered and brought under the ESIC in July. 9.54 lakh employees up to the age group of 25 years constitute the majority of new registrations. Gender-wise analysis of the payroll data indicates that there has been net enrollment of 3.82 lakh female workers in July 2023. total 52 transgender employees were registered under ESI (Employees State Insurance) scheme in July 2023.

The payroll data is provisional since data generation is a continuous exercise. The ESIC operates health insurance scheme — Employees’ State Insurance (ESI). The ESI, a social security and health scheme for Indian workers, is financed out of contributions from employers and employees. It manages a corpus for more than 3 crore Insured Persons (IP).