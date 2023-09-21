In Mahadev betting app case, Rs 2.5 crore found after raids on celebrity managers

The Mahadev app’s owner, who is being investigated for money laundering, and celebrity managers who engaged Bollywood stars to perform for Sourabh Chandrakar’s wedding were the targets of raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai and Delhi.

Chandrakar staged a grandiose wedding in Dubai in February 2023, spending close to Rs 200 crore in cash. According to accounts, several Bollywood superstars attended the event.

Sources claim that event companies paid the celebrity managers directly through hawala operators in cash. The actors and musicians who sang and played during the wedding received a portion of that cash.

During the raids, the authorities recorded the statements of these celebrity managers and recovered cash totaling about Rs 2.5 crores. The majority of celebrity managers have admitted that they were paid in cash by event company owners.

The involved celebs could soon be called in for questioning.

The promoters of the Mahadev app, their families, professional associates, and celebrities advocating betting websites were all the targets of searches by the ED at the Rapid Travels offices.