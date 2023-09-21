In six-year endeavour, Rajasthani man plants 51,000 trees around state

Ajit Singh, an IT expert from Rajasthan, achieved his objective of planting 51,000 trees after six years. Singh, who is known as the ‘tree man’ of Rajasthan, started this environmental project in 2017 and promised not to wear shoes until he reached his goal.

On September 17, he accomplished his aim, and Sikar’s residents celebrated him at a celebration.

Singh’s adventure began with the Yatharth Welfare Trust, when he launched his mission to plant trees.

He told IndiaToday.in, ‘I tried to make people more aware, and many people joined me to help with this cause. I wanted to finish this job quickly, but I also wanted to make sure that the young plants were able to grow well. My teammates and friends helped me complete the task.’

Explaining the challenges he faced, Singh said, ‘The main difficulty we faced was finding the right spot and making sure it stayed safe until the young trees grew. Many of us plant trees during the rainy season, but it’s uncertain how many of these saplings actually make it.’

‘Planting a sapling is just the start; the real task is only finished when the saplings grow tall and have strong enough roots to thrive on their own. To achieve this, we need to protect the area from wandering cattle until the saplings have grown. Once they become mature trees, they can offer plenty of leaves for the cattle,’ Ajit explained.

In the past six years, Singh claimed to have invested over 90% of his salary in this endeavour.