India suspends visa services for Canadian nationals

New Delhi: India has suspended visa services for Canadian nationals indefinitely. The Indian Mission in Canada informed this.

‘Important notice from Indian Mission: Due to operational reasons, with effect from 21 September 2023, Indian visa services have been suspended till further notice. Please keep checking BLS website for further updates,’ reads a notification on the official website of ‘India Visa Application Center Canada’.

Earlier on yesterday, the External Affairs Ministry has issued an updated travel advisory. The ministry urged all Indian nationals especially students, in Canada to be cautious of ‘growing anti-India activities and politically condoned hate-crimes.’ The ministry also urged Indian to avoid venues in Canada where ‘threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose anti-India agenda’.

The relation between India and Canada worsened after the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged that the Indian government was connected to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a pro-Khalistan Sikh terrorist. Nijjar was killed in Canada by unidentified gunmen in June . ‘Any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty. It is contrary to the fundamental rules by which free, open, and democratic societies conduct themselves,’ said Justin Trudeau.

India has refuted the allegations raised by the Canadian PM. ‘Such unsubstantiated allegations seek to shift the focus from Khalistani terrorists and extremists, who have been provided shelter in Canada and continue to threaten India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The inaction of the Canadian Government on this matter has been a long-standing and continuing concern,’ said External Affairs Ministry of India in a statement.