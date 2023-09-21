Indian actor Akhil Mishra, who played the role of librarian Dubey in Bollywood hit 3 Idiots passes away at 58

Indian actor Akhil Mishra, renowned for his role as librarian Dubey in the Bollywood hit film “3 Idiots,” has sadly passed away. Mishra, aged 58, died on Tuesday following an incident at his residence.

Reports suggest that Mishra was working in his kitchen when he slipped and sustained a head injury. According to a close friend of the couple who spoke to the Indian Express, Mishra had been dealing with health issues related to blood pressure for some time. He was on a stool in the kitchen when he fell, resulting in a head injury. He was found in a critical condition, surrounded by blood, and was immediately rushed to the hospital. Despite the efforts of medical professionals, he couldn’t be saved and passed away a few hours later.

Tragically, Mishra’s wife, Suzanne Bernert, a German actress, was in Hyderabad for a shoot when the incident occurred.

Akhil Mishra had an illustrious career spanning several decades in the film industry and was part of numerous critically acclaimed Bollywood films. He portrayed the character of librarian Dubey in Aamir Khan’s “3 Idiots” and was known for his participation in iconic scenes like Chatur’s speech. His filmography also includes titles like “Well Done Abba,” Shah Rukh Khan’s “Don,” “Gandhi My Father,” “Shikhar,” and many others.

In addition to his work in cinema, Akhil Mishra was a familiar face in Indian television, with appearances in daily soaps such as “Udaan,” “CID,” “Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se,” “Uttaran,” “Shrimaan Shrimati,” and more.

Akhil is survived by his wife, Suzanne Bernert, with whom he tied the knot on February 3, 2009.