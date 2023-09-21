Indian Railways to launch 9 new Vande Bharat Express Trains: Details

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 9 Vande Bharat Express Trains on September 24. The Prime Minister would be launching the new trains in virtual mode from New Delhi.

Kerala will get its second semi high-speed train. The train in the orange colour will connect Kasargod with Thiruvananthapuram. It will depart from Kasargod at 7 am and will arrive Thiruvananthapuram at 3.05 pm. On its return the same day, it leaves Thiruvananthapuram at 4.05 pm and reaches Kasargod at 11.55 p.m.

The other Vande Bharat trains would be launched on Indore-Jaipur, Jaipur-Udaipur, Puri-Rourkela, Patna-Howrah and Jaipur-Chandigarh routes. The Chennai-Tirunelveli, Ranchi-Howrah, Jamnagar-Ahmedabad and Chennai-Hyderabad routes were already announced earlier.

Puri-Rourkela Vande Bharat Express:

The train will leave the Puri station at 5 am to reach Bhubaneswar at 6.05 am, and its destination – Rourkela, at 12.45 pm. On its return journey, the train will leave Rourkela at 2.10 pm and reach Puri at 9.40 pm, covering the distance in 7.5 hours.

Currently, there are 25 Vande Bharat Express trains running across India, covering 50 routes, 25 each up and down. 4 of these are in the Northern Zone, 3 in Southern and Central Zones, 2 in Western, West Central and North Western Railway Zones and 1 in South East Central, Eastern, East Coast, South Central, South Eastern, Northeast Frontier, East Central, South Western and North Eastern Railway. With the inclusion of these 9 new routes, the count will increase to 34 routes