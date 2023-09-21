Indian visa services for Canadians suspended amid a diplomatic standoff between India and Canada

Amid a diplomatic dispute between India and Canada regarding the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, visa services for Canadians traveling to India have been temporarily suspended. BLS International, responsible for visa processing, conveyed this information on its website, citing an Indian mission notice.

The website stated, “Due to operational reasons, Indian visa services have been suspended until further notice, effective from September 21, 2023. Please continue to check the BLS website for further updates.”

BLS International Canada Services Inc. is a trusted partner of the High Commission of India, handling administrative and non-judgmental tasks related to visa and passport processing.

India and Canada have been embroiled in a diplomatic standoff over Nijjar’s murder in British Columbia in June. On Monday, the Canadian government asserted that it was actively investigating credible allegations linking Indian government agents to his shooting death.

However, New Delhi rejected Canada’s suspicions regarding Indian agents’ involvement in the murder.

India has advised its citizens in Canada, especially students, to exercise “utmost caution” as tensions between the two nations escalate. The Indian foreign ministry issued a statement highlighting growing anti-India activities, politically condoned hate crimes, and criminal violence in Canada. While the statement did not provide specific evidence or details of incidents, it urged Indian nationals to be vigilant.

Given the deteriorating security situation in Canada, Indian students, in particular, were advised to exercise extreme caution.

Additionally, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced on Wednesday that it was intensifying efforts to crack down on Khalistani terrorists operating in India. The NIA offered rewards of $12,045 each for information leading to the arrest of Harwinder Singh Sandhu and Lakhbir Singh Sandhu, individuals associated with promoting the terror activities of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), one of the main Sikh separatist groups.