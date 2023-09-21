Jay Panda of BJP receives death threat; party reports Delhi Police

National vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Baijayant Jay Panda, claimed he got death threats from an unidentified caller who forewarned him of a fate similar to that of Odisha minister Naba Das.

According to a statement released by Jay Panda’s office, his assistant got the threatening call, in which the caller threatened that ‘the same thing will be done to Jay Panda as was done to Naba Das.’

In January of this year, Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI) Gopal Das, who is thought to be suffering from mental health problems, assassinated Naba Das, the former health minister of Odisha, in broad daylight in the town of Brajrajnagar. After the minister exited the car, the accused began shooting at him close to the scene.

‘Whether this constitutes a real threat or was a juvenile prank is not possible for us to determine. Since such a message should not be taken lightly,’ the statement issued by Panda’s office read.

A report was made to the Delhi Police, and an investigation is currently taking on.