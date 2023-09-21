US indie singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens says he is recovering from Guillain-Barre syndrome

US indie singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens revealed on Wednesday that he is in recovery from Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that temporarily left him immobile.

According to Stevens, he woke up one morning last month and found that he couldn’t walk. He described how his hands, arms, and legs had become numb and tingling, and he had lost all strength, sensation, and mobility.

The 48-year-old artist explained that his brother rushed him to the emergency room, where, after a series of tests, doctors diagnosed him with Guillain-Barre syndrome. This autoimmune disorder damages nerve cells, resulting in muscle weakness and, in some cases, paralysis.

Fortunately, there is treatment available for Guillain-Barre syndrome, which involves immuno-hemoglobin infusions administered over five days while hoping the disease doesn’t affect the lungs, heart, or brain. Stevens acknowledged that the experience was very frightening but ultimately successful in his case.

He spent about two weeks in a medical/surgical ward, confined to a bed while doctors worked to stabilize his condition and save his life. Stevens expressed deep gratitude to the medical team that cared for him.

Currently, Stevens is undergoing rehabilitation to recover from the effects of the syndrome. Unfortunately, his condition has prevented him from promoting his upcoming album, “Javelin,” which is scheduled for release next month.

Despite the challenges, Stevens remains dedicated to his recovery and is optimistic about the progress he’s making in rehab. He expressed his commitment to getting better and is in good spirits, with the support of a strong team.

Sufjan Stevens is a well-known figure in the US indie music scene. In 2018, he received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song for “Mystery of Love,” featured in the Luca Guadagnino film “Call Me By Your Name.”