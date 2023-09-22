After accident, electric bus from Chennai to Bengaluru catches fire

On Friday morning, an electric bus travelling from Chennai to Bengaluru caught fire midway after colliding with another bus. Nevertheless, nobody was hurt.

The incident reportedly happened at Chembarambakkam, close to Poonamallee, on the national route between Chennai and Bengaluru.

As soon as smoke began to come from the rear side of the vehicle, where the battery circuit was located, the passengers who were riding the electric bus instantly disembarked.

Flames quickly enveloped the entire bus. The firefighters and rescue workers arrived at the scene as soon as they received the information and put out the fire.

The incident caused traffic on the arterial route to be delayed for a while.

Greencell Mobility was the company that produced the electric bus. The company said in a statement that another bus struck the electric bus’ back end, causing the vehicle to catch fire.

‘We can confirm that an incident involving one of our buses occurred earlier today. This incident occurred due to another bus hitting the rear-end of our bus, resulting in the vehicle catching fire, with no fault on driving parameters. Due to our rigorous safety measures and the prompt response of our well-trained staff, we were able to disembark the passengers in time with no harm to any passenger during this occurrence. Disembarked passengers received prompt assistance in reaching their intended destinations,’ Greencell Mobility said.