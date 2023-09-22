Antim Panghal Secures Bronze, Secures Spot at Paris Olympics

Young Indian wrestler Antim Panghal has showcased her remarkable talent at the World Championships, achieving a bronze medal and securing a coveted 53kg quota for the Paris Olympics. Her outstanding performance culminated in a historic win over Sweden’s Emma Jonna Denise Malmgren, a two-time European champion, making her the sixth Indian woman to claim a medal at the Worlds.

Reflecting on Antim’s achievement, it’s worth noting that a select group of Indian female wrestlers has excelled at the World Championships in the past. Notable names such as Geeta Phogat (2012), Babita Phogat (2012), Pooja Dhanda (2018), Vinesh Phogat (2019), and Anshu Malik (silver) have all made significant contributions to India’s wrestling legacy on the global stage.

Antim Panghal’s bout was nothing short of thrilling. Initially, she sprinted to a 5-0 lead, displaying her agility with a quick push-out point. However, Malmgren responded with a determined take-down move, momentarily gaining the upper hand. Nevertheless, Antim demonstrated remarkable resilience, escaping Malmgren’s grasp. The Swedish wrestler launched a successful double-leg attack, narrowing the gap further, ultimately taking a 6-5 lead with six consecutive points.

In a breathtaking turn of events, Antim managed to secure a point on a counter-attack just before the end of the first period, leveling the score at 6-6. The second period showcased Antim’s prowess as a two-time U20 champion. She executed a series of skillful moves to solidify her lead. Although Malmgren put up a spirited defense, Antim’s powerful leg-lace technique allowed her to decisively widen the gap, ultimately winning the bout by technical superiority.

Antim’s bronze medal not only marks a historic moment for her but also concludes the Indian women’s campaign at the championships. It’s essential to mention that this is the only medal India has achieved in the competition so far.

Notably, the Indian wrestlers are competing under the UWW flag due to the suspension of the national federation WFI for failing to conduct timely elections. Antim Panghal’s extraordinary achievement serves as a testament to the indomitable spirit and talent of Indian athletes on the world stage.