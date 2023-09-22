Immediate implementation of women’s reservation not feasible, says BJP

The BJP has stated that it’s not feasible to introduce women’s reservation in time for the upcoming election and has instead pledged to implement it for the 2029 election. JP Nadda, addressing the issue, assured that if the bill were to be passed immediately, there would be Members of Parliament representing the women’s reservation quota in the house by 2029. He cited legal obstacles, such as the lack of demographic data, as hindrances to implementing women’s reservation before the upcoming general election scheduled for April-May next year.

Typically, reservation policies are designed to allocate representation or benefits to specific groups or communities based on their proportional presence within the population. For instance, the reservation for scheduled caste members in central government recruitments, which stands at 15%, is determined using census data to reflect their approximate share in the overall population.