India makes efforts to expand its influence by providing maritime and air support to its neighbours

India is taking steps to counter China’s presence in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) by expanding its influence and providing maritime and air support to neighboring countries in the region. This move is part of India’s strategy to maintain a strong presence and ensure security in the IOR.

One key aspect of India’s strategy is the establishment of a support base in Oman’s Duqm port by the Indian Navy. This base is equipped to handle the maintenance, repair, and overhaul of Indian ships. It also offers berthing, fuel, and rest facilities to Indian naval vessels, both in the vicinity and when traveling beyond. The support base in Duqm has already been put into operation, enhancing India’s maritime capabilities in the region.

In Mauritius, India has constructed an airstrip on the north Agalega islands, located approximately 1,050 kilometers north of Port Louis. This airstrip serves multiple purposes, including providing maritime security to Mauritius and safeguarding its tourism assets in the region. The Indian Navy plans to deploy at least 50 officers and guards to manage the airstrip, which will have the capacity to handle Boeing P-8I surveillance and anti-submarine warfare aircraft belonging to the Indian Armed Forces.

India’s proactive response to enhancing its presence in the Indian Ocean stems from concerns about China’s growing involvement in the region. Recent developments, such as the entry of the Chinese surveillance vessel Shi Yan 6 into the IOR on September 23, have raised alarm in New Delhi. India is wary of the evolving maritime threats posed by China’s presence in its neighborhood, particularly as the People’s Liberation Army expands its naval assets in the region. There are concerns that the Shi Yan 6 may be deployed for patrols in the Indian Ocean Region by 2025-26.

Data from India’s Ministry of External Affairs indicates a steady increase in the number of Chinese vessels entering the IOR each year. In 2023 alone, 24 Chinese ships have entered the region. To address these challenges, the Indian Navy is strengthening its fleet in the Indian Ocean and aims to have at least 175 warships by 2035, further enhancing its ability to monitor and secure the IOR. India’s efforts are geared towards maintaining its strategic interests and ensuring stability in this vital maritime region.