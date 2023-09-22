India urges Canada to address terrorism charges against specific individuals

India has called upon Canada to take decisive action against individuals facing terrorism-related charges, expressing dissatisfaction with Canada’s response to extradition requests for anti-India elements. Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, emphasized that Canada should not serve as a safe haven for individuals involved in terrorist activities.

Bagchi stated during a regular media briefing that they have sought either extradition or assistance related to more than 20 to 25 individuals over the years, but the responses from Canada have not been cooperative. He underscored that terrorism receives funding and support from Pakistan, India’s western neighbor. Bagchi also highlighted the issue of providing safe havens and operational bases abroad, including in Canada.

In addition to discussing terrorism, Bagchi questioned whether there is a political will to address terrorism or if there is a desire to justify and tolerate it. This statement suggests India’s strong stance against terrorism and its expectation that other nations, including Canada, should align with this stance.

Meanwhile, BLS International, a visa services provider, announced the immediate suspension of Indian visa services in Canada. The move reflects the complex diplomatic situation and the issues India is raising concerning individuals with alleged connections to terrorism seeking refuge in Canada. This development further underscores the significance of India’s call for Canada to address these concerns and not harbor individuals facing terrorism charges.