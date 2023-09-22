Japanese govt says that construction workers stole radioactive metal from near the Fukushima nuclear plant

On Thursday, the Japanese government disclosed that construction workers had allegedly stolen and sold potentially radioactive metal near the Fukushima nuclear plant. An environment ministry official, Kei Osada, confirmed that the ministry had received information about the theft from workers involved in a joint venture conducting demolition work. Osada stated that they were “exchanging information with the police” regarding the incident.

According to local reports, the stolen metals were reportedly sold for $6,000. They disappeared from a museum that was undergoing demolition in a special zone approximately four kilometers from the nuclear plant.

Osada indicated that the stolen metal might have been used in the building’s frame. Therefore, it was unlikely that these metals had been exposed to high levels of radiation during the nuclear accident. In cases where radioactivity levels were high, metals from the area should be sent to an interim storage facility or appropriately disposed of. However, if radiation levels were low, the metals might be considered for reuse.

Nevertheless, Osada noted that the stolen metals had not been assessed for radiation levels. The current whereabouts of the metals, the volume that went missing, and whether they posed a health risk remained unknown.

The Fukushima nuclear plant experienced multiple meltdowns following the tsunami on March 11, 2011. Extensive decontamination efforts have led to the declaration of safety for numerous areas surrounding the plant. However, radiation levels can still exceed normal limits, and the plant remains situated within a no-go zone.

This incident highlights the ongoing challenges and concerns associated with managing and securing materials in the aftermath of nuclear accidents and the need for vigilance in addressing potential risks to public health and safety.