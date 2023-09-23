Australian visa rejected to Mahadev betting case accused

Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, the two accused in the Mahadev betting app case, were transported back to the United Arab Emirates from where they had originally landed after being denied entry to Australia. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the police in several states are keeping an eye on the two people due to allegations of money laundering.

Sources claim that Chandrakar and Uppal travelled to Australia for meetings and sightseeing with a small group of their assistants. They were refused entrance into Australia when they arrived at an airport there due to ongoing criminal and money laundering investigations.

Under the name Mahadev Book app, Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal developed a number of websites and applications that offer opportunities for online gambling and betting, both of which are against the law. It is thought that the two, who are from Chhattisgarh, are hiding in Dubai.

The Mahadev app is still in use outside of India despite being outlawed there.

The ED discovered strong proof of money laundering and frozen or confiscated criminal proceeds totaling Rs 417 crore.

In August, the Chhattisgarh Police and the investigation agency issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) against the two. If they try to enter India, the LOC may result in their detention.

As a result of their attendance at Sourabh Chandrakar’s wedding, which took place in Dubai in February, a number of Bollywood celebrities, including Tiger Shroff, Sunny Leone, Neha Kakkar, Atif Aslam, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan among others, are also being investigated by the ED. The involved celebs could soon be called in for questioning.