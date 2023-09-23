Book Now: Kerala’s 2nd Vande Bharat Express – Rates & Schedule Inside!

Travelers looking forward to exploring Kerala aboard the second Vande Bharat Express, commencing service this Tuesday, can now secure their tickets through online reservations. This new service, spanning from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram Central via Alappuzha, has gained significant interest. The online reservation portal opened its virtual doors at 7 am on Saturday, witnessing an influx of bookings, particularly for the inaugural run scheduled for October 1, the first Sunday following the train’s launch.

For those opting for the AC chair car, the fare for the Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram journey is set at Rs 1,555, with the Executive chair car priced at Rs 2,835, inclusive of meals. Conversely, the journey from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod (VB train no: 20632) comes at Rs 1,515 for AC chair car and Rs 2,800 for executive chair car, including meals. Notably, the ticket prices differ due to meal services provided at different times.

The authorities have disclosed that regular services for the Thiruvananthapuram Central–Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express (train no. 20632) will commence on September 26. The train will depart from Thiruvananthapuram Central at 4.05 pm daily, except for Mondays, and reach Kasaragod at 11.58 pm on the same day.

Similarly, the regular service for the Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram Central (train no. 20631) Vande Bharat Express is scheduled to commence on September 27. This train will depart from Kasaragod at 7.00 am daily, except for Tuesdays, and reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 3.05 pm on the same day.

Covering a total one-way distance of 573 km, the Thiruvananthapuram-bound Vande Bharat will complete the journey in seven hours and 55 minutes, while the Kasaragod-bound Express will take eight hours and five minutes. The respective average speeds for these services are 72.39 kmph and 70.90 kmph.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the second Vande Bharat Express allocated to Kerala via video conference from New Delhi at 12.30 pm. The train will embark on an inaugural run from Kasaragod at 12.30 pm, reaching Thiruvananthapuram Central at 11.00 pm. Notable stoppages along the route include Payyanur (1.13 pm), Kannur (1.48 pm), Thalassery (2.13 pm), Kozhikode (3.08 pm), Tirur (3.48 pm), Shoranur Junction (4.30 pm), Thrissur (5.05 pm), Ernakulam Junction (6.13 pm), Alappuzha (8.05 pm), Kayamkulam (9.02 pm), and Kollam Junction (9.50 pm).