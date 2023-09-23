Checkerboard dominates Versace’s catwalk at Milan Fashion Week

At Milan Fashion Week, the runway was awash with a dominant checkerboard pattern courtesy of designer Donatella Versace, who incorporated this iconic print into her collection for the upcoming spring season.

During the Friday night show, models gracefully displayed collarless jackets and short, feminine dresses in delicate pastel shades. Additionally, the collection featured boxy satin jackets harmoniously matched with billowy shorts. Denim ensembles, skirt suits in contrasting black and white hues, and glamorous evening gowns also made appearances.

Completing the looks were understated flat ballerina shoes and chic hair bows, serving as stylish accessories.

In her show notes, the designer characterized her Spring/Summer 2024 line as “fresh and graphic,” a vision of a Versace summer brimming with vibrant colors, luminous textures, impeccable tailoring, and flowing drapery. Donatella Versace emphasized that this collection exudes both exuberance and precision.

The star-studded event featured prominent figures from the fashion world, including renowned models Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Claudia Schiffer, all gracing the catwalk with their presence. This fashionable spectacle marked a highlight in the ongoing Milan Fashion Week, which is set to continue until Monday.