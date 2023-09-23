CID questions TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu in Rajamahendravaram jail

Andhra Pradesh Police CID officers have initiated the interrogation of TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Development Corporation scam case, as he was granted two days of police custody for further questioning. The ACB Court in Vijayawada permitted this, with questioning allowed from 9:30 am to 5 pm on both days (September 23 and 24).

During the interrogation, three deputy superintendents of police from the CID’s Economic Offences Wing, accompanied by six junior police officers, a professional videographer, and two official mediators, were permitted to participate. Naidu’s counsel was also allowed to be present at reasonable intervals for five minutes after every one hour of questioning. The court directed the CID to ensure Naidu’s counsel could be within visible distance during his custody without interference.

Given the constraints of time, Naidu’s health, and his age, the questioning was allowed to take place in the jail premises rather than making the nearly 200 km-long journey from Rajamahendravaram central prison to the CID office. The CID was authorized to videograph the entire examination while maintaining confidentiality. Additionally, all necessary amenities, including medical aid and a one-hour lunch break, were to be provided to Naidu. After the completion of police custody, the CID was directed to virtually produce Naidu by 5 pm on Sunday. Naidu was initially arrested on September 9 on allegations of misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, resulting in a purported loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.