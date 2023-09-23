Creamy Mutton-Banana Curry: A Delectable Delight for Meat Lovers

In many parts of Kerala, the culinary tradition embraces the addition of steamed raw bananas to beef and chicken curries. But have you ever ventured into the realm of a mutton curry enriched with the creamy essence of starchy raw bananas? This delightful dish, known as ‘aattirachi kaaya arachathu,’ combines the robust flavors of mutton with the subtle sweetness of bananas, creating a memorable addition to your home menu.

Ingredients:

– 250 gms mutton

– 50 gms raw banana

– 10 gms chilly powder

– 4 gms turmeric powder

– 10 gms coriander powder

– 5 gms black pepper powder

– 3 gms cumin powder

– 2 gms curry leaves

– 5 gms green chilly

– 3 whole red chillies

– Salt to taste

– 80 ml coconut oil

– 20 gms tomato paste

– 5 gms chopped ginger

– 5 gms chopped garlic

– 15 gms sliced onions

– 3 gms mustard seeds

– 10 gms shallots

Preparation:

1. Peel off the raw bananas.

2. Boil them until they become tender, then blend the boiled bananas into a fine paste.

3. Heat coconut oil in an ‘uruli,’ a traditional vessel.

4. Add ginger, garlic, green chilli, onion, and curry leaves. Sauté until golden brown.

5. Incorporate all the seasonings and tomatoes, cooking over low heat until the tomatoes are mashed.

6. Add the mutton pieces, cover with a lid, and cook over low heat for 10 minutes.

7. Add hot water as needed.

8. Once the mutton is nearly cooked, introduce the prepared raw banana paste and continue cooking until the mutton becomes tender.

9. Adjust the gravy to your desired curry consistency and turn off the flame.

10. In a frying pan, heat coconut oil, temper the mustard seeds, and add the sliced shallots and whole red chillies. Sauté until browned, then add a pinch of red chilly powder and curry leaves.

11. Pour this tempering into the curry, mix well, and serve with ghee rice or bread.

This flavorful ‘aattirachi kaaya arachathu’ is a delightful fusion of tastes that will surely tantalize your taste buds. Enjoy!