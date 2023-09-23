Delicious Veg Spring Roll Recipe

Ingredients:

– Spring roll wrappers

– Cabbage, thinly sliced

– Carrots, julienned

– Bell peppers (red, green, or yellow), thinly sliced

– Spring onions, chopped

– Green beans, thinly sliced

– Garlic, minced

– Ginger, minced

– Soy sauce

– Salt

– Black pepper

– Oil for frying

– Cornstarch paste (1 tbsp cornstarch mixed with 2 tbsp water)

Instructions:

1. Heat oil in a pan. Add minced garlic and ginger. Sauté until fragrant.

2. Add all the sliced vegetables: cabbage, carrots, bell peppers, green beans, and spring onions. Stir-fry for a few minutes.

3. Season with soy sauce, salt, and black pepper. Mix well and cook until the vegetables are slightly tender but still crisp. Remove from heat and let it cool.

4. Place a spring roll wrapper on a clean surface. Spoon some of the vegetable filling onto the center of the wrapper.

5. Fold the sides of the wrapper over the filling. Then, roll it up tightly, sealing the edge with the cornstarch paste.

6. Heat oil in a deep pan for frying. Carefully place the spring rolls in the hot oil and fry until they turn golden brown and crispy.

7. Remove the spring rolls from the oil and place them on a paper towel to remove excess oil.

8. Serve the veg spring rolls hot with your favorite dipping sauce, like sweet chili sauce or soy sauce.