First-ever MotoGP Bharat 2023 kickstarts in UP

The MotoGP Bharat motorcycling event began with great enthusiasm at the Buddh International Circuit in Uttar Pradesh. The inaugural MotoGP Bharat 2023 commenced with practice sessions for the Moto3 and Moto2 racing classes, running until Sunday when the qualifier and main race are scheduled.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to attend the final event after participating in a Business Conclave at the circuit with CEOs of 275 brands and companies visiting India for the MotoGP. During this interaction, Yogi will introduce the guests to the state’s infrastructure, connectivity, business-friendly environment, and government policies. The presentation will include an introductory film showcasing UP’s diverse opportunities, and the event will feature addresses from the CEO and CCO of MotoGP. Notably, 275 prominent companies, including Red Bull, Shell, BMW, Monster, Amazon, and more, are participating in various capacities, with their CEOs also present to witness the event.

MotoGP boasts substantial support from fans and enjoys recognition from global brands. Over the years, the sport has significantly contributed to the economies of host countries.