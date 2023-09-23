Flydubai announces daily services to two destinations

Dubai: Dubai based low-budget air carrier, Flydubai has announced Thursday the launch of a daily service to Langkawi and Penang in Malaysia. The carrier becomes the first to connect these popular tourist destinations with flights from the UAE and the Middle East.

Flights to Penang International Airport (PEN) and Langkawi International Airport (LGK) will start from February 10, 2024. Flights to Langkawi will operate via a short stop in Penang. Flydubai will deploy its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on these routes.

Also Read: Oman based air carrier announces new international flight services

Return Business Class fares from DXB to PEN start from Dh11,000 and Economy Class Lite fares start from Dh2,700. Return Business Class fares from DXB to LGK start from Dh11,000 and Economy Class Lite fares start from Dh3,500.

Flydubai has recently announced the launch of operations to 3 new destinations. Its daily service to Cairo commences on 28 October, Poznan, its third destination in Poland, commences on 29 October and Mombasa is scheduled to join its growing network from January 17, 2024.