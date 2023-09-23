Gujarat government offers aid to farmers hit by Narmada river floods

The Gujarat government has unveiled a special relief package for farmers affected by flooding caused by the overflowing Narmada River in the Bharuch, Narmada, and Vadodara districts between September 16 and September 18. The relief package, financed from the state budget in addition to the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), aims to assist farmers in dealing with the estimated crop damage in the affected districts.

Farmers suffering losses of 33% or more in agricultural and horticultural crops during the 2023-24 kharif season in the affected villages, as declared by district administrations, are eligible for relief under the package. For non-irrigated agricultural crops, affected farmers will receive Rs 8,500 per hectare according to SDRF norms. In the case of irrigated agriculture and rainfed horticultural crops, they will receive Rs 8,000 in addition to Rs 17,000 per hectare as per SDRF norms. Perennial crop assistance will be Rs 15,000 per hectare in addition to Rs 22,500 as per SDRF norms.

Farmers seeking assistance from this relief package are required to apply online through the ‘Digital Gujarat Portal’ by October 31, 2023, with the funds being transferred directly to their bank accounts. The flooding, attributed to heavy rains and the release of water from the Sardar Sarovar dam, impacted several regions in Gujarat. The Congress party has criticized the situation as a “man-made disaster” and has called for an investigation by a special investigation team (SIT) regarding dam management and assistance to the affected population.