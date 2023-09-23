India, Australia, Indonesia conduct first maritime exercise together

India, Australia, and Indonesia’s maritime forces joined forces for the first time to enhance their combined capabilities in promoting stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region. The Indian Navy’s indigenous warship INS Sahyadri, part of the Indo-Pacific mission, participated in the inaugural trilateral Maritime Partnership Exercise alongside ships and aircraft from the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) and Indonesian Navy on September 20-21, 2023.

This trilateral exercise offered an opportunity for the three maritime nations to strengthen their collaboration and enhance their collective capacity to ensure a stable and secure Indo-Pacific environment. It involved complex tactical maneuvers, cross-deck visits, and cross-deck landings of integral helicopters to train the crews and improve interoperability. Additionally, the exercise allowed the participating navies to exchange knowledge and expertise, supporting their shared vision for maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.