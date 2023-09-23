India confirms 70 new COVID-19 infections

India reported 70 new coronavirus cases, with the total number of active cases reaching 466, according to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry as of 8 am on Saturday. The death toll remained at 532,031, while the country’s total COVID-19 cases stood at 449,984,63. On a positive note, the number of individuals who have successfully recovered from the virus reached 444,659,66, resulting in a national recovery rate of 98.81%. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%. Additionally, 2.2067 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in India to date.

India’s COVID-19 situation appears to be stable, with a low daily case count and a high recovery rate. The nation continues its vaccination efforts to combat the virus.