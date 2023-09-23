Judge determines that one of the five individuals accused of 9/11 attacks is not mentally fit for a trial

A military judge overseeing the Guantanamo Bay trial has ruled that one of the five individuals linked to the 9/11 attacks is not mentally fit for a trial that could potentially lead to the death penalty.

This decision follows extensive medical evaluations that have determined that al-Shibh is suffering from severe psychological disorders that render him incapable of participating in the legal proceedings, as reported by BBC.

Ramzi bin al-Shibh, one of the five defendants in the 9/11 case, has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) coupled with associated psychotic features and a delusional disorder.

His legal representatives have consistently asserted that their client was subjected to torture by the CIA, alleging that he endured significant suffering during his captivity.

A significant factor in this decision is the evaluation conducted by a medical board of doctors, which concluded that al-Shibh’s mental state had deteriorated to the point of delusion and psychosis.

This assessment, reported to the trial judge in late August, concluded that al-Shibh was incapable of understanding the nature of the legal proceedings against him or participating effectively in his defense, as reported by the BBC.

As a result of this determination, al-Shibh has been excluded from the legal proceedings, while the other four defendants, including Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, who is believed to be the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks, are expected to continue with their trial as planned.