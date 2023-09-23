Makers release the first poster for Rashmika Mandhana’s role in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal

“Animal,” featuring Ranbir Kapoor, has become one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year. The teaser is scheduled for release on September 28, and to keep fans excited, the makers have been gradually unveiling new elements.

This past Saturday, the filmmakers revealed the first poster featuring Rashmika Mandhana in her role. The poster showcases the actress from “Pushpa,” adorned in a red and white saree, looking downward with a bashful smile.

In her caption, Mandhana wrote, “Your Geetanjali.”

According to reports, Mandanna is portraying Ranbir’s romantic interest in the movie. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for “Kabir Singh,” this thriller also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri in prominent roles.

Earlier this week, the initial poster featuring Anil Kapoor’s character was unveiled, depicting him as Balbir Singh, Ranbir’s father.

The film’s premise delves into a gangster drama exploring the intricate relationships among the characters, ultimately leading the protagonist to adopt an “animalistic” nature.

“Animal” was originally slated for an earlier release, but the makers chose to postpone it due to technical considerations. Sandeep explained this decision in a video, citing the film’s complex post-production work, including the intricacies of handling multiple songs in different languages.

The project is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series. “Animal” is set to hit screens worldwide on December 1, 2023, in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The anticipation surrounding the film’s release continues to grow as fans eagerly await its unveiling.