Motorola launches Edge 40 Neo 5G in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Motorola Edge 40 Neo 5G has been launched in India. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Motorola Edge 40 Neo is priced t at Rs. 23,999 and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 25,999. The phone comes in Black Beauty, Caneel Bay and Soothing Sea colours and will go on sale through the company’s India website, Flipkart as well as select retail stores starting September 28 at 7:00pm IST.

Motorola is offering the handset with a special festive discount of Rs. 3,000. Launch offers on the Moto Edge 40 Neo include a Rs. 1,000 discount for purchases made via select bank credit cards and EMI transactions.

The dual SIM (nano) Motorola Edge 40 Neo runs on Android 13 and features a 6.55-inch full-HD+(1,080×2,400 pixels) poLED curved display with 144Hz refresh rate. Motorola is promising two years of OS updates for the latest handset. It is powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7030 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of inbuilt UFS2.2 storage.

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and f/1.8 aperture and a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and f/2.2 aperture. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel camera. It has an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, FM radio, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and SAR sensor. It features dual stereo speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos technology. The Motorola Edge 40 Neo is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 68W wired fast charging support.