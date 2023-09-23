NIA seizes properties of Khalistani extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has seized the properties of Khalistani extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The properties in Chandigarh, and Amritsar has been seized by the NIA. NIA has raided Gurpatwant Singh Pannun’s residence at Sector 15 in Chandigarh today.

‘National Investigation Agency (NIA) today confiscated the house and land of the self-styled General Counsel of the outlawed Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) outfit & Canada-based ‘designated individual terrorist’ Gurpatwant Singh in Amritsar and Chandigarh. This is the first time that properties of an absconding accused of NIA, have been confiscated under section 33(5) of UA(P)A’, said NIA in a statement.

Punjab | On the orders of the NIA Mohali court, a property confiscation notice has been pasted outside a house belonging to Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in BharsinghPura village of Jalandhar district pic.twitter.com/eRPheA2bFA — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2023

The properties include agricultural land on Amritsar s and a house in Chandigarh. In 2020, his properties were attached by the NIA. After confiscation, Pannu lost rights to the property and the property now belongs to the government.

On the orders of the NIA court, a property confiscation notice has been pasted outside a house owned by banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) founder and designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, in Chandigarh. pic.twitter.com/X5ghFCVRFS — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2023

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is the leader of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ). SFJ is a US based Khalistani extremist organization. SFJ organisation, was declared unlawful under Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. In July 2020, Pannun was designated a terrorist by the Union home ministry.

Earlier this week, Pannun had threatened Hindus living in Canada and asked them to leave the country as soon as possible.