NIA seizes properties of Khalistani extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Sep 23, 2023, 04:25 pm IST

New Delhi: The  National Investigation Agency (NIA) has seized the properties of Khalistani extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The properties in Chandigarh, and Amritsar has been  seized by the NIA. NIA has  raided Gurpatwant Singh Pannun’s residence at Sector 15 in Chandigarh today.

‘National Investigation Agency (NIA) today confiscated the house and land of the self-styled General Counsel of the outlawed Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) outfit & Canada-based ‘designated individual terrorist’ Gurpatwant Singh in Amritsar and Chandigarh. This is the first time that properties of an absconding accused of NIA, have been confiscated under section 33(5) of UA(P)A’, said NIA in a statement.

The properties include  agricultural land on Amritsar s and a house in Chandigarh. In 2020, his properties were attached by the NIA.  After confiscation, Pannu lost rights to the property and the property now belongs to the government.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun  is the leader of  Sikhs For Justice (SFJ). SFJ is a US based Khalistani extremist organization. SFJ organisation, was declared unlawful under  Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. In July 2020, Pannun was designated a terrorist by the Union home ministry.

Earlier this week, Pannun had threatened Hindus living in Canada and asked them to leave the country as soon as possible.

