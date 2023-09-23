Oman based airline announces suspension of flights to India

Muscat: Low-budget air carrier based in Oman, SalamAir has announced suspension of flights to India. The air carrier will suspend its flights to and from India beginning October 1.

Also Read: NIA seizes properties of Khalistani extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

SalamAir currently operates to four cities in India, including Jaipur, Lucknow, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram. SalamAir’s connection flights from Fujairah Airport to Jaipur, Lucknow and Thiruvananthapuram will be also be affected by the flight suspension