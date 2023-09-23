Redmi launches Note 13 series: Details

Mumbai: Redmi launched the Note 13 series in China. The series includes Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ model.

The 6GB + 128GB variant of the Redmi Note 13 is priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 13,900). The 8GB + 128GB and the 8GB + 256GB variants are priced at CNY 1,299 (Rs. 15,100) and CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,400), respectively. The top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB option is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,700).

The 128GB and 256GB variants of the Redmi Note 13 Pro 8GB RAM option are available at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,400) and CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,700), respectively. The Note 13 Pro is also offered at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,100) for the 12GB + 512GB option. The high-end 16GB + 512GB variant of the pro model is priced at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,300). Meanwhile, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is available in three storage options – 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB which are listed at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,800), CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,100) and CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,200), respectively.

Also Read: Tecno launches new foldable smartphone in India: Details

The base Note 13 model is offered in Black, Blue and White colours. The Pro model comes in Black, Blue, Silver and White colours, while the Pro+ handset is available in Black, Silver and White colours.

Featuring a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, the Note 13 comes with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. It ships with Android 13-based MIUI 14.The dual rear camera unit of the Note 13 handset includes a 100-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The front camera is equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support.

The Pro model has a 6.67-inch 1.5K full-HD+ AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset along with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. It comes with the same MIUI 14 OS as the base model.

The Note 13 Pro sports a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP3 primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor at the back and a 16-megapixel sensor at the front. It packs a 5,100mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

The high-end Pro+ model comes with similar display, OS, storage and camera specifications as the Pro handset. It is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC. The handset comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.