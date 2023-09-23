Tecno launches new foldable smartphone in India: Details

Mumbai: Tecno launched new foldable smartphone named ‘Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G’ in India. Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is offered in Iconic Black and Mystic Dawn colours. The singular 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option of the handset is available in India at an early bird price of Rs. 49,999. The foldable will be available for purchase starting 12PM IST on October 1 on Amazon. The phone will soon be offered in other countries too.

The Phantom V Flip 5G sports a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) flexible AMOLED inner display with a brightness level of 1000nits. The circular AMOLED cover panel with an Always-On display feature measures 1.32 inches with similar characteristics. Users will be able to reply to messages from the cover screen.

The clamshell foldable is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC paired with Arm Mali-G77 GPU, with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM virtually extendable up to 16GB, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. It ships with Android 13.5 and promises to offer two years of OS updates and three years of security patches.

The rear camera unit of the Phantom V Flip includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens. It is accompanied by a Quad Flashlight unit. The front camera is a 32-megapixel sensor.

Alongside 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, the Phantom V Flip 5G also supports Ella GPT 3.0. The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support.