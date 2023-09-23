Trisha Dispels Marriage Rumors: ‘Stay Calm, No Wedding Plans’

Addressing recent marriage rumors that have been circulating on social media, Trisha, currently deeply involved in the filming of Lokesh Kanakaraj’s ‘Leo’ alongside Vijay, took to Twitter to directly clarify the situation. In her tweet, she firmly urged those responsible for spreading these rumors to stop, stating, “You know who you are and your team. Keep calm and stop rumouring.”

It’s not the first time Trisha has had to deal with marriage speculations involving co-actors. Back in 2015, her engagement to businessman Varun Maniyan garnered significant attention, but after just three months, she called off the engagement and also withdrew from a film he was producing.

Trisha’s most recent noteworthy release was in Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan,’ and she’s eagerly anticipating the release of Arun Vaseegaran’s ‘The Road’ on October 6th. Fans can also anticipate ‘Leo,’ set to hit screens on October 19th, along with her involvement in other projects, including Mohanlal’s ‘Ram’ and Tovino Thomas’s ‘Identity.’