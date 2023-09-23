U19 World Cup 2024: ICC announces schedule

Mumbai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the full schedule of the U19 World Cup 2024. The event will be held in Sri Lanka from January 13 to February 4.

16 teams- 11 full members and qualifiers- will participate in the cricket event. The 5 qualifiers are Namibia, Nepal, New Zealand, Scotland and the USA.

The matches will take place at 5 venues in Colombo. The venues are — P. Sara Oval, Colombo Cricket Club, Nondescripts Cricket Club, Singhalese Sports Club, and the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium. Both Semi Finals on 30 January and 1 February, and the Final on 4 February will be played at R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium.

Hosts Sri Lanka will take on Zimbabwe at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium while 2022 finalists England play Scotland at Colombo Cricket Club and New Zealand face off against Nepal at the P. Sara Oval on 13 January. India will begin its journey by playing against 2020 winners Bangladesh on 14 January at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium.

In Group A, India is joined by Bangladesh, Ireland, and the USA, while Group B consists of England, South Africa, the West Indies, and Scotland. Group C features Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, and Namibia while Group D is made up of Afghanistan, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Nepal.