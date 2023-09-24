Asian Games 2023: India secure 4 medals

Hangzhou: The team India opened medal tally in the Asian Games 2023. India has won silver medals in shooting and rowing. India rowers won 3 medals including 2 silver and a bronze medal. Now the medal tally of the country stands at 4.

In shooting, the India team of Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh and Ashi Chouksey bagged silver in the women’s 10m air rifle team event with a total score of 1886. The gold medal went to the hosts China, with a score of 1896.6 while Mongolia took bronze with 1880.

In rowing, the duo of Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh won silver in the Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls with a timing of 6:28.18s. In this event too, the Gold medal went to China, with a timing of 6:23.16s while the bronze went to Uzbekistan, with a timing of 6:33.42s.

In rowing, India’s Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ram won bronze in the men’s pair final with a timing of 6:50.41s in Men’s Pair event. India also won silver in Men’s 8 Pair Rowing. The Indian team of Neeraj, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neetish Kumar, Charanjeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish and Dhananjay Uttam Pande have won the silver.