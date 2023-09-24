Asian Games 2023: Indian women’s cricket team assures medal

Hangzhou: India women’s cricket team assured a medal for the country in the Asian Games 2023. The Indian team entered the finals by defeating Bangladesh by 8 wickets.

After winning the toss Bangladesh opted for bat first. They were bowled out for 51 in 17.5 over. This is their lowest ever T20 score against India. For India Pooja Vastrakar picked 4 wickets in 4 overs. Indian team chased the target in 8.2 over.

Also Read: Asian Games 2023: Team India’s schedule for September 24

The win assured India their maiden medal in the Asian Games cricket tournament. Cricket was played in the 2010 and 2014 editions of the continental event but the India did not send a team for the event.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 51 in 17.5 overs (Pooja Vastrakar 4/17) lost to India 52/2 on 8.2 overs (Shafali Verma 17, Jemimah Rodrigues 20 not out).