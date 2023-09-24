Asian Games 2023: India’s Ramita Jindal wins bronze medal

Hangzhou: India’s Ramita Jindal has won a bronze medal in the women’s 10m Air Rifle event at the ongoing Asian Games 2023. China’s Huang Yuting won the gold medal. China’s Han Jiayu finished second behind Yuting with a score of 251.3. India’s Mehuli Ghosh finished fourth behind Ramita.

Ramita was also part of the Indian team that won a silver medal in the women’s 10m air rifle team event, with a total score of 1886. Meanwhile, China won the gold medal with a score of 1896.6, while Mongolia won the bronze medal with a total score of 1880.

Ramita was crowned world champion in the 10m air rifle junior event at the ISSF World Championship (Rifle/Pistol) in Cairo last year.