Asian Games 2023: Team India’s schedule for September 24

Hangzhou: Asian Games 2023 officially began on Saturday in Hangzhou, China. The medal events will start from Sunday (September 24). At the 2018 Asian Games medal tally, India finished eighth.

Asian Games 2023 September 24 (Sunday) Full Schedule:

Boxing:

Women’s 54kg Round of 16: Preeti Pawar (IND) vs Silina Alhasanat (JOR) – 11:45 AM

Women’s 50kg Round of 32: Nikhat Zareen (IND) vs Thi Tam Nguyen (VIE) – 4:30 PM

Cricket:

Women’s cricket semi-final 1: India vs Bangladesh – 6:30 AM IST

Chess:

Men’s Individual rounds 1 and 2 (Vidit Gujrathi and Arjun Erigaisi) – 12:30 PM onwards

Women’s individual rounds 1 and 2 (Koneru Humpy and Harika Dronavalli) – 12:30 PM onwards

Esports:

FC Online Round of 32 and bracket matches (Charanjot Singh and Karman Singh Tikka) – 8:00 AM onwards

Football:

Women’s first round Group B: India vs Thailand – 1:30 PM

Men’s first round Group A: India vs Myanmar – 5:00 PM

Fencing:

Men’s foil individual (Dev and Bibish Kathiresan) – 6:30 AM onwards

Women’s epee individual (Ena Arora and Taniksha Khatri) – 10:00 AM onwards

Hockey:

Preliminary Men’s Pool A: India vs Uzbekistan – 8:45 AM

Modern Pentathlon:

Men’s team: Mayank Vaibhav Chaphekar – 3:00 PM

Rugby sevens:

Women’s Pool F: India vs Hong Kong – 10:00 AM

Women’s Pool F: India vs Japan – 3:35 PM

Rowing:

Women’s lightweight double sculls Final B (Kiran, Anshika Bharti) – 6:30 AM

Men’s lightweight double sculls Final A (Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh) – 7:10 AM – Medal event

Men’s double sculls Final A (Parminder Singh, Satnam Singh) – 8:00 AM – Medal event

Women’s coxless four Final A (Aswathi PB, Mrunamayee Nilesh S, Thangjam Priya Devi, Rukmani) – 8:20 AM – Medal event

Men coxless pair Final A (Babu Lal Yadav, Lekh Ram) – 8:40 AM – Medal event

Men’s coxed eight Final A (Charanjeet Singh, DU Pande, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neeraj, Neetesh Kumar, Ashish, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Punit Kumar) – 9:00 AM – Medal event

Sailing:

Qualifying races in multiple categories (multiple athletes) – 8:30 AM onwards

Shooting:

Women’s 10m air rifle qualification, individual final and team final (Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita) – 6:00 AM onwards – Medal event

Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol qualification phase 1 (Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh) – 6:30 AM onwards

Swimming:

Men’s 100m freestyle heats and final (Anand AS, Tanish George Matthew) – 7:30 AM onwards

Men’s 100m backstroke heats and final (Sriharni Nataraj, Utkarsh Santosh Patil) – 7:30 AM onwards

Women’s 4x100m freestyle relay heats and final (Janhvi Choudhary, Dhinidhi Desinghu, Maana Patel, Shivangi Sarma) – 7:30 AM onwards

Tennis:

Men’s doubles round 1: India 2 vs Nepal 1 – 9:30 AM onwards

Men’s singles round 1: Sumit Nagal (IND) vs Marco Ho Tin Leung (MAC) – 9:30 AM onwards

Table Tennis:

Women’s team round of 16: India vs Thailand – 7:30 AM

Men’s team round of 16: India vs Kazakhstan – 9:30 AM

Volleyball:

Men’s classification 1st-6th: India vs Japan – 12:00 PM

Wushu:

Men’s changquan final (Anjul Namdeo, Suraj Singh Mayanglambam) – 6:30 AM

Men’s 56kg 1/8 final: Sunil Singh Mayanglambam (IND) vs Arnel Mandal (PHI) – 5:00 PM onwards –