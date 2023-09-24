Central Park in New York City in abuzz with music and global advocacy as it hosts 2023 Global Citizen Festival

Central Park in New York City came alive with music and global activism as it hosted the 2023 Global Citizen Festival on September 23. The event featured a remarkable lineup of international music icons, with K-pop sensations Stray Kids (3RACHA) and BTS’ Jungkook taking the spotlight. However, what made this festival truly unique was not just the musical talent but also the artists’ dedication to addressing urgent global challenges.

3RACHA, a subunit of Stray Kids composed of members Bangchan, Changmin, and Han, stepped in to perform after a minor car accident involving members Lee Know, Hyunjin, and Seungmin. Despite this last-minute change, both 3RACHA and Jungkook delivered powerful performances with a meaningful message.

The festival treated fans and attendees to captivating musical acts that seamlessly integrated with a strong sense of purpose. Jungkook and 3RACHA’s performances were particularly outstanding and can be viewed in the festival’s recording, with Jungkook’s set beginning at the 2-hour mark and 3RACHA’s performance at the 2-hour 49-minute mark.

Jungkook, a member of the globally renowned BTS, captivated the audience with renditions of his songs “SEVEN,” “Still With You,” and “Euphoria,” along with electrifying BTS hits like “Permission To Dance,” “Butter,” and “Dynamite.” Additionally, Jungkook made an exhilarating announcement, unveiling his new single “3D,” which sent fans into a frenzy of excitement.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids’ subunit 3RACHA left an indelible mark with their high-energy performances of “HEYDAY” and “TOPLINE,” showcasing their musical prowess.

However, music was just one facet of the festival’s mission. The Global Citizen Festival was aligned with a broader advocacy campaign targeting significant global issues. These issues encompassed addressing the impacts of climate change on vulnerable communities in the Global South, confronting gender inequalities, combating the global hunger crisis, and advocating for the protection and support of vulnerable populations.

These global challenges are interconnected and contribute to the persistence of extreme poverty worldwide, a concern that the 2023 Global Citizen Festival campaign aims to tackle. Through music, advocacy, and the power of collective action, the festival brought attention to these critical issues, inspiring hope for a more equitable and sustainable future.