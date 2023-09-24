Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price remained unchanged in Kerala. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 43,960 per 8 gram. 1 gram gold is priced at Rs 5495. Yesterday, price of yellow metal gained marginally by Rs 80 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures settled at Rs 58,750 per 10 gram, down by Rs 76 or 0.12%. Silver futures ended at Rs 73,010 per kg, lower by Rs 58 or 0.08%.

In the global markets, price of spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,924.60 per ounce. U.S. gold futures also gained 0.3% to $1,945.40. Silver was 0.9% higher at $23.59 per ounce. 9. Platinum climbed 1.6% to $934.15 and palladium rose 0.6% to $1,269.81.