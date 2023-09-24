Cricket stars joined by PM Modi for Varanasi stadium ceremony

Sachin Tendulkar, along with PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath, attended the stone-laying ceremony for Varanasi’s international cricket stadium. Additionally, 16 Atal Residential Schools (ARS) were inaugurated to support deprived and orphaned children.

During the event, PM Modi discussed the women’s reservation bill, emphasizing its significance in promoting women-led development. He credited “women power” for the bill’s passage, which was renamed “Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.”

Addressing a gathering of women in Kashi, PM Modi acknowledged the strength of women’s leadership. He highlighted the approval of the Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill as another significant step in recognizing women’s power.