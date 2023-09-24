Delhi Police: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh relentlessly harassed women wrestlers

Delhi Police claimed that Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the former Wrestling Federation of India Chief, consistently harassed women wrestlers, stating he never missed an opportunity to do so. During a court hearing on framing charges against Singh, the police asserted they possessed sufficient evidence to press charges against the BJP Member of Parliament. The case involves six women wrestlers who accused Singh of sexual harassment.

The Delhi Police filed a charge sheet against Singh, a six-time MP, on June 15. He faces charges under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). In the court hearing, Singh was not required to appear.

The case will proceed to its next hearing, scheduled for October 7 at the Rouse Avenue Court.