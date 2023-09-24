Delicious and Fragrant Tahari Biriyani

Tahari Biryani is a delicious and flavorful rice dish that is an alternative to the traditional biryani. It’s made using fragrant spices, vegetables, and sometimes meat, and is simpler to prepare. Here’s a basic recipe:

Ingredients:

– 1 cup Basmati rice

– 1 onion, thinly sliced

– 1 tomato, chopped

– 1/2 cup mixed vegetables (peas, carrots, beans)

– 2-3 green chilies, slit

– 1/2 cup yogurt

– 1/2 cup fried onions (for garnish)

– 2-3 tablespoons oil or ghee

– 1 teaspoon cumin seeds

– 1 bay leaf

– 4-5 cloves

– 2-3 green cardamom pods

– 1-inch cinnamon stick

– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1 teaspoon red chili powder

– 1 teaspoon garam masala

– Salt to taste

– Chopped coriander and mint leaves for garnish

Instructions:

1. Wash and soak the Basmati rice for about 30 minutes, then drain it.

2. Heat oil or ghee in a large pot or pressure cooker. Add cumin seeds, bay leaf, cloves, green cardamom, and cinnamon. Sauté for a minute until they release their aroma.

3. Add sliced onions and green chilies. Sauté until the onions turn golden brown.

4. Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they become soft and the oil starts to separate.

5. Stir in the turmeric, red chili powder, and garam masala.

6. Add mixed vegetables and cook for a few minutes.

7. Whisk the yogurt and add it to the pot. Cook for a couple of minutes until the oil separates.

8. Add the drained rice and sauté for a minute to coat it with the spices.

9. Add 2 cups of water and salt. Stir well.

10. Cover the pot or pressure cooker and cook until the rice is done. If using a pressure cooker, cook for one whistle and then remove from heat.

11. Allow the pressure to release naturally before opening the lid.

12. Garnish the Tahari Biryani with fried onions, chopped mint, and coriander leaves.

Serve the Tahari Biryani hot with raita or a side salad. Enjoy your flavorful homemade Tahari!