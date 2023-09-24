Etihad Airways to increase frequency of flights to this city

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways has decided increase the frequency of flights to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. The air carrier will double its daily flights between Abu Dhabi and Kuala Lumpur from January 15, 2024.

The new flight will provide guests with 14 flights per week between the 2 cities. The air carrier will deploy its art Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft for both the services.

The combined double-daily flights will see Etihad offer 425,000 seats annually between Abu Dhabi and Kuala Lumpur, representing a year-on-year capacity increase of 75%.

Betwen Abu Dhabi and Southeast Asia as Etihad offers up to 77 weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and Kuala Lumpur (14 weekly flights), Bangkok (14), Phuket (14), Manila (14), Jakarta (14), and Singapore (7).