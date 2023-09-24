DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSIndia

Foreign portfolio investors invest Rs 1.5 lakh crore in Indian markets

Sep 24, 2023, 02:47 pm IST

Mumbai: The Foreign Portfolio investors (FPIs) have invested more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore in the Indian equity markets this year so far. They also  invested Rs 295 crore rupees in the debt market.

This month, FPIs pulled Rs 10,164 crore  from the equity markets and Rs 164 crore  from the Voluntary Retention Route of the debt market. FPIs pulled Rs 66 crore  from the hybrid market.

Prior to this, FPIs had pumped Rs 18,338 crore in August, Rs 47,977 crore  in July, and Rs 56,258 crore  in June this year in the Indian capital market.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who  invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.

 

 

