Foreign portfolio investors invest Rs 1.5 lakh crore in Indian markets

Mumbai: The Foreign Portfolio investors (FPIs) have invested more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore in the Indian equity markets this year so far. They also invested Rs 295 crore rupees in the debt market.

This month, FPIs pulled Rs 10,164 crore from the equity markets and Rs 164 crore from the Voluntary Retention Route of the debt market. FPIs pulled Rs 66 crore from the hybrid market.

Prior to this, FPIs had pumped Rs 18,338 crore in August, Rs 47,977 crore in July, and Rs 56,258 crore in June this year in the Indian capital market.

Also Read: UAE authority warns of delay on key road

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.