Hyundai launches i20 N Line Facelift in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Hyundai launched i20 N Line Facelift in India. The new hatchback is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh for the manual variant and goes up to Rs 12.32 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line DCT automatic N8 trim. Interested customers now can pre-book the vehicle from the company’s authorized showroom or by visiting the company’s official website.

The new Hyundai i20 N Line is equipped with the 1.0-liter Kappa Turbo GDi petrol engine, delivering 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a newly introduced 6-speed manual transmission, as well as a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT).

Also Read: Over 70.9 million ITRs filed till September 23

The car features a 7-speaker Bose sound system, an advanced infotainment system, upgraded leather upholstery featuring the N logo, red ambient lighting, a perforated leather-wrapped gear shifter, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel adorned with the N logo. The vehicle also gets a twin tailgate spoiler, and twin exhausts along with dark chrome chrome finish garnish, which connects the LED tail lamps.