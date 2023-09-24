Indian Railways launches 2 Vande Bharat Express trains in this state: Details

Kolkata: Indian Railways will introduce 2 new Vande Bharat Express in West Bengal. This will be the third and fourth blue and white colour train for the state. The trains will connect Howrah-Patna and Howrah-Ranchi. Both the trains will be maintained and operated by East Central Railway (ECR) and South Eastern Railway (SER) zone respectively.

The Ranchi-Howrah Vande Bharat Express will commence commercial operation from September 27, 2023 (Wednesday). The Ranchi-Howrah-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express will stop at 6 stations. These are – Muri, Kotshila, Purulia, Chandil, Tatanagar and Kharagpur. It will run on all the days of the week except Tuesday.

The train number 20898 Ranchi-Howrah Vande Bharat Express will depart Ranchi at 05:15 hrs and will reach Howrah at 12:20 hrs. In the return direction, train number 20897 Howrah-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express will leave Howrah at 15:45 hrs and will reach Ranchi at 22:50 hrs the same day.

The Howrah-Patna Vande Bharat Express will begin its commercial service from Patna on September 26, 2023 (Tuesday). It will cover 10 districts of both the state i.e. Bihar and West Bengal. These are – Patna, Lakhisarai, Jamui, Deoghar, Kolkata, Jamtara, Paschim Barddhaman, Purba Barddhaman, Hooghly, Howrah. It will cover a distance of 532 km in 6 hours and 30 minutes. The train will stop at 7 stations – Patna Sahib, Mokama, Lakhisarai, Jasidih, Jamtara, Asansol and Durgapur.

It will run six days a week except Wednesday. It will depart from Patna at 08:00 hrs and will reach Howrah at 14:35 hrs. On its return journey, the train will leave Howrah at 15:50 hrs and arrive in Patna Junction (PNBE) at 22:40 hrs.