LU partnering with SAARC countries for collaboration

In a noteworthy initiative aimed at enhancing regional cooperation and facilitating the exchange of knowledge, Lucknow University is actively embracing collaboration. This collaborative effort is expected to yield substantial benefits for students, faculty members, and researchers. The primary objective is to provide students with invaluable international exposure and experiences, which will be achieved through academic and research partnerships with member nations of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC). This strategic move is poised to open doors to a world of diverse cultures, languages, and traditions, thereby creating a fertile ground for academic exploration and promoting cross-cultural understanding among students. By forging such alliances with SAARC countries, Lucknow University is taking a significant step towards broadening horizons and enriching the educational journey of its academic community. This cooperative approach is set to offer numerous opportunities for academic growth and knowledge exchange while strengthening bonds of collaboration with neighboring nations.