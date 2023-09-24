Mobile internet services resume in Manipur after more than four months

After more than four months of suspension due to ethnic violence in Manipur, mobile internet services were restored on Saturday. Manipur’s Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, announced the resumption of services following the government’s suspension on May 3, intended to curb the spread of fake news, propaganda, and hate speech. With an improvement in the situation, mobile internet services were reinstated across the state.

In addition to restoring mobile internet, Chief Minister Singh called for the cancellation of the free movement regime, which allowed people living near the India-Myanmar border to travel 16 kilometers into each other’s territory without documentation. The government expressed its commitment to addressing the influx of “illegal immigrants” and emphasized the need to fully fence the India-Myanmar border. To this end, the Union Home Ministry initiated plans to fence 60 kilometers of the international border in Manipur.

Chief Minister Singh clarified that the present situation was a consequence of unplanned policies implemented by previous governments, rather than a direct outcome of recent decisions. The restoration of mobile internet services is a significant development for the region, offering a return to normalcy after months of suspension.